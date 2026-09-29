Mayor cancels Tiruchy Corporation meeting after pandemonium prevails

TIRUCHY: Pandemonium prevailed in the Tiruchy Corporation meeting on Tuesday (September 29) after the members of DMK, AIADMK and VCK staged a walkout, raising various issues including failure of developmental works in the city due to non-allocation of funds in the past four months.
The mayor cancelled the meeting, citing lack of quorum and postponed it until further notice.
The Tiruchy City Corporation meeting was held, chaired by the mayor Mu Anbalagan in the presence of the Commissioner N Ponmani, in which the DMK members were present wearing black dress, condemning the state government for failing to release funds for the civic administration for the past four months, which affected developmental works in the city.
The DMK members said that they are being questioned by the residents for failing to undertake basic amenity works or any developmental projects in the city after the TVK formed the government.
The members also claimed that the commissioner had returned an allocation of Rs 6 crore meant for establishing bore wells in the Kollidam river to ensure a regular drinking water supply.
They also said that the commissioner, without even consulting the council, had taken the decision and acted. Saying this, they walked out of the meeting hall and staged a protest in front of the main building.
Soon after the DMK members walked out, the AIADMK members headed by KK Ambikapathi said that the DMK members staged a walkout against the DMK mayor. They said that the act was unusual and staged a walkout condemning the DMK members who spoiled the meeting process.
While the AIADMK members had gone out, the VCK member N Prabakaran, who was holding Dr Ambedkar’s statue, raised slogans against the Greater Chennai Corporation for removing the portrait from the hall. He condemned the Chennai Corporation administration and staged a walkout.
While the members went out, the Congress and Left party members who remained in the meeting hall demanded that the mayor go ahead with the meeting, as they had a series of issues to be raised in the meeting. Suddenly, a few DMK members who came back to the meeting hall asked the mayor not to continue the meeting, as the council lacked a quorum.
But the Congress and Left party members continued to demand that the mayor go ahead with the meeting, and this triggered an altercation between the DMK and the other members in the meeting hall. But the mayor postponed the meeting until further notice.