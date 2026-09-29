Mayor cancels Tiruchy Corporation meeting after pandemonium prevails

The mayor cancelled the meeting, citing lack of quorum and postponed it until further notice.

The Tiruchy City Corporation meeting was held, chaired by the mayor Mu Anbalagan in the presence of the Commissioner N Ponmani, in which the DMK members were present wearing black dress, condemning the state government for failing to release funds for the civic administration for the past four months, which affected developmental works in the city.

The DMK members said that they are being questioned by the residents for failing to undertake basic amenity works or any developmental projects in the city after the TVK formed the government.