Mayiladuthurai youth held under POCSO Act for marrying 16-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai police on Sunday arrested a person under Pocso Act for kidnapping and marrying a 16-year-old girl. T Udayakumar (22), a resident of Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district was pursuing education in a college and had an affair with a 16-year-old girl from the locality.

It is said, when the duo was planning to elope, the girl’s parents who sensed it arranged a marriage with K Ranjith (24).

Since the girl did not like to marry Ranjith and was firm to marry her lover Udayakumar, she had informed him and the duo eloped on June 9 late night and Udayakumar took her to his house. They reportedly got married at Mariamman temple.

Meanwhile, the information about the marriage reached the Child Welfare Committee. Mayiladuthurai All Women Police station was approached to rescue the minor girl. Police registered a case against Udayakumar under various sections and Pocso Actand arrested him.

The police also are searching for the groom Ranjith, his parents and the girl’s parents for supporting child marriage.