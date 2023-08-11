Mayiladuthurai to procure 1.39L tonne paddy

TIRUCHY: Kuruvai has been cultivated in an area of 38,441 hectares in Mayiladuthurai and 1.39 lakh tonnes of paddy has been set as procurement target for the district this season, said Collector AP Mahabharathi on Thursday.

Inspecting the Direct Procurement Centre in Semangalam village in Sirkazhi, the Collector said that in order to ensure a smooth procurement process, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has been opening DPCs based on the requirement of farmers. “There are three DPCs functioning in the district and orders have been issued on Thursday to open 40 more facilities,” the Collector informed.

Conveying that the kuruvai cultivation has been undertaken in an area of 38,441 hectares in the district, Mahabharathi said that 264 tonnes of paddy has been procured so far and Rs 59.79 lakh has been disbursed to 57 farmers.

Meanwhile, the Collector said that steps were being initiated to open DPCs at the locations where harvest process has commenced and urged the farmers to contact the control room functioning at the Collectorate for any query related to procurement or to lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, sudden rain that lashed across the district submerged ready for harvest crops in a few places. But, in some places, the rain helped the standing crops.

According to the reports, Mayiladuthurai town received the maximum of 65.6 mm rainfall while Manjalar received 56.8 mm, Kollidam 49 mm rainfall.

Farmers said that the rainwater that logged in the field had drained gradually by Thursday evening.