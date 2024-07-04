Mayiladuthurai PU school students abstain from classes after headmaster transferred

TIRUCHY: Students of Mayiladuthurai Panchayat Union Primary School staged a protest on Wednesday condemning the transfer of their headmaster and claimed the move will affect development of the school.

Kaduvankudi Panchayat Union Primary School near Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai has been functioning for the past 75 years and according to sources the strength of the students in the school had declined in due course of time.

When Murugayyan assumed charge as the headmaster of the school around 10 years back, the student strength was said to be just 20 and he campaigned for admission and initiated various steps and the present student strength had crossed 100. He was also said to be motivating the students to study well.

Against such a backdrop, on Tuesday, the headmaster was issued a transfer order by the School Education Department.

On Wednesday, when the students came to school they found that the headmaster was not present in the school and the shocked children were later told about the transfer of their headmaster Murugaiyyan. Soon they gathered in front of their classrooms and refused to get into it.

By the time the information spread to the parents and they too rushed to the school joined the protest. On information, the Manalmedu Police Inspector Raja rushed to the school and held talks with the agitating parents and the students.

Upon assurance by the police that the information would be intimated to the School Education Department officials, the protest was withdrawn. The parents said that they would intensify their protest if their demand for reinstatement of the headmaster was not fulfilled.