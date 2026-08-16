Mayiladuthurai MLA moves resolution condemning alleged caste discrimination against Kharge

Speaking at the Gram Sabha convened on the occasion of Independence Day, MLA Jamal Mohamed Younoos Y N said instructions had been issued to pass similar resolutions in all 54 village panchayats in the Mayiladuthurai Assembly constituency.

According to the MLA, after Kharge, a prominent Dalit leader, addressed a public gathering in Uttarakhand recently, people allegedly affiliated with the RSS and BJP washed the venue with Ganga water to "purify" it.

"We strongly condemn this act," the MLA said during the meeting.