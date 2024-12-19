Mayiladuthurai man kills estranged wife with son’s help, duo gets life term

TIRUCHY: A Mayiladuthurai court imposed life sentence on a man-son duo for killing the former’s wife in a property dispute on Wednesday.

According to prosecution, Subramanian (87), a resident of Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai deserted his wife Chellammal (76) and has been living with his son Ramalingam (58). As there was a dispute on property and a case was going on. In such a backdrop, on May 8, 2016, while Chellammal came to a shop to buy milk, Ramalingam picked up a quarrel with his mother Chellammal and suddenly, Ramalingam caught hold of Chellammal and Subramanian stabbed her to death. The Manalmedu police registered a case and the duo were arrested.

Meanwhile, the case was in progress with the Mayiladuthurai Additional Sessions court and the judge Vijayakumari who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Subramanian and Ramalingam. They were lodged in the prison.