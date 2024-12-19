Mayiladuthurai man kills estranged wife with son’s help, duo gets life term
Meanwhile, the case was in progress with the Mayiladuthurai Additional Sessions court and the judge Vijayakumari who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Subramanian and Ramalingam.
TIRUCHY: A Mayiladuthurai court imposed life sentence on a man-son duo for killing the former’s wife in a property dispute on Wednesday.
According to prosecution, Subramanian (87), a resident of Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai deserted his wife Chellammal (76) and has been living with his son Ramalingam (58). As there was a dispute on property and a case was going on. In such a backdrop, on May 8, 2016, while Chellammal came to a shop to buy milk, Ramalingam picked up a quarrel with his mother Chellammal and suddenly, Ramalingam caught hold of Chellammal and Subramanian stabbed her to death. The Manalmedu police registered a case and the duo were arrested.
Meanwhile, the case was in progress with the Mayiladuthurai Additional Sessions court and the judge Vijayakumari who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Subramanian and Ramalingam. They were lodged in the prison.