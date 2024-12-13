Begin typing your search...

    Mayiladuthurai man gets life term for murdering school watchman after he refused liquor money

    K Karthik (32) from Keezha Athikudi near Vaitheeswaran Kovil in Mayiladuthurai approached Periyanayakam (50), a watchman from St Antony’s Middle School at Natham and demanded money for liquor.

    13 Dec 2024
    Mayiladuthurai man gets life term for murdering school watchman after he refused liquor money
    TIRUCHY: A Mayiladuthurai court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man who murdered a school watchman.

    On January 7, 2019, K Karthik (32) from Keezha Athikudi near Vaitheeswaran Kovil in Mayiladuthurai approached Periyanayakam (50), a watchman from St Antony’s Middle School at Natham and demanded money for liquor.

    Since Periyanayakam refused to give money, Karthik picked up a quarrel, grabbed a wooden log and attacked Periyanayakam in which he sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot.

    Vaitheeswaran Kovil police registered a case and arrested Karthik. The Mayiladuthurai Additional Sessions Court Judge on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Karthik.

