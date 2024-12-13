Mayiladuthurai man gets life term for murdering school watchman after he refused liquor money

TIRUCHY: A Mayiladuthurai court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man who murdered a school watchman.

On January 7, 2019, K Karthik (32) from Keezha Athikudi near Vaitheeswaran Kovil in Mayiladuthurai approached Periyanayakam (50), a watchman from St Antony’s Middle School at Natham and demanded money for liquor.

Since Periyanayakam refused to give money, Karthik picked up a quarrel, grabbed a wooden log and attacked Periyanayakam in which he sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot.

Vaitheeswaran Kovil police registered a case and arrested Karthik. The Mayiladuthurai Additional Sessions Court Judge on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Karthik.