Mayiladuthurai fishers' bodies repatriated to Tiruchy

Upon reaching the shore, the injured were rushed to the hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. However, on August 20, Shankar succumbed to his injuries while Palraj and Manikandan are recovering.

After the families of the deceased fishermen appealed to the central and state governments to retrieve the bodies, the officials initiated steps. After all procedures, Maveeran and Shankar's bodies reached Tiruchy airport on Thursday. Minister Srinath received them in the presence of the Tiruchy district revenue officials. The minister and the officials paid tribute to the mortal remains of the fishermen. Subsequently, they handed over the remains to the family members.

“The state government has already disbursed a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The government would provide all possible support to the family based on their requirement," the minister assured.