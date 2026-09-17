Mayiladuthurai fishers' bodies repatriated to Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Bodies of two fishermen from Mayiladuthurai who were shot dead by sea pirates in Saudi Arabia reached Tiruchy airport, and Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare A Srinath handed them over to the respective family members on Thursday.
On August 10, a crew of fishers --Maveeran (38) from Thoduvai near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai, Shankar (39) from Keezhamoovarkarai in Mayiladuthurai, Palraj and Manikandan from Cuddalore district-- had ventured for fishing in a mechanised boat.
A gang of sea pirates identified as being from Iran approached them and opened fire, in which Maveeran died on the spot while the others, including Shankar, sustained severe injuries.
Upon reaching the shore, the injured were rushed to the hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. However, on August 20, Shankar succumbed to his injuries while Palraj and Manikandan are recovering.
After the families of the deceased fishermen appealed to the central and state governments to retrieve the bodies, the officials initiated steps. After all procedures, Maveeran and Shankar's bodies reached Tiruchy airport on Thursday. Minister Srinath received them in the presence of the Tiruchy district revenue officials. The minister and the officials paid tribute to the mortal remains of the fishermen. Subsequently, they handed over the remains to the family members.
“The state government has already disbursed a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The government would provide all possible support to the family based on their requirement," the minister assured.