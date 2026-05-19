Mayiladuthurai cops book Tasmac supervisor, assistants for collecting Rs 10/bottle extra

This triggered a protest by the staff across the district, who claimed that they were made to pay for basic expenses, including shop rent, loading and unloading charges, collection and stocking of empty bottles, and bearing the cost of damaged bottles.

According to sources, Bharath (32) from Madhanam Vadapathi near Sirkazhi had a wordy quarrel with the staff at the Tasmac outlet in Sattanathapuram bypass when they demanded an additional Rs 10. Based on his complaint, Sirkazhi police booked Kamaraj, the outlet supervisor, and his assistant Babu, a temporary staff.