Mayiladuthurai Collector visits cracker blast spot, injured

TIRUCHY: Day after a cracker godown blast in Tharangambadi, Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi on Thursday ordered inspection of all the cracker units functioning in the district to ensure safety measures.

Collector Mahabharathi, who visited the injured persons in Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital told reporters that it was an unexpected incident in the cracker unit godown owned by one Mohan.

Chief Minister announced compensation to the kin of the deceased Manickam, Madan, Nikesh and Ragavan. While among the four injured, one person has been undergoing treatment in Mayiladuthurai GH and three are being treated at Nagapattinam GMCH and they would be given the best possible treatment, the Collector assured.

While investigation has commenced to trace out the root cause of the accident, the forensic department has also been deployed for the purpose. Though it was ascertained that the sudden friction had caused the accident, the final report after a thorough investigation would find out the real cause, he added.

“The compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh would soon be distributed to the kin of the deceased while steps would be initiated to get due compensation to the injured,” the Collector said.

He further said that officials are deputed to conduct an inspection in all the cracker units functioning in the district. “The teams would inspect whether the units follow the safety norms properly,” he added.