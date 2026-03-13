May 17 Movement outfit defaces Hindi signboard at Singanallur railway station

COIMBATORE: Members of the May 17 Movement on Friday defaced Hindi signage at Singanallur railway station in protest against the imposition of Hindi by the Unionl government.
According to sources, a group of activists arrived at the station and painted over the Hindi lettering for ‘Singanallur’ on the station’s signboard using black paint.
They also blackened Hindi inscriptions displayed near the station office and on the platform. Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry.
Officials are currently examining CCTV footage from the station premises to identify those involved in defacing the signboards and to initiate appropriate action.
A few days earlier, members of the May 17 Movement had staged a demonstration in front of Coimbatore junction railway station, condemning the use of Hindi on signboards at railway stations across Tamil Nadu and demanding their removal.