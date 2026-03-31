Maximum temperatures above normal across Tamil Nadu in April, says IMD

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the maximum day and minimum night temperatures this month are likely to be above normal across the State, resulting in warmer conditions and reduced nighttime cooling.
Overall, April is expected to be warmer than usual, with intermittent relief from rainfall but continued heat-related discomfort.
The IMD notified, “Tamil Nadu is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, offering some relief from the heat. However, above-normal heat wave days are expected in some parts of northern and coastal Tamil Nadu, as well as in isolated pockets of interior regions, leading to periods of heat stress.”
The weather department has advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Expect above-normal heatwave days over many parts of the coastal areas of TN, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.
“During the hot weather season (April-June), maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below-normal over many parts of the country, except most parts of the east and northeast India, as well as eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions, where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected,” added the weather department.
Rainfall this month would be average over the country as a whole, and is most likely to be above normal due to low-pressure areas. Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except northeast India. Below-normal rainfall is expected over many parts of northeastern India.
The neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, some of the atmospheric circulation features over the tropical Pacific are consistent with weak La Niña–like conditions.
“The latest forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) suggested that ENSO-neutral conditions were most likely to continue during the April to June 2026 season,” added the weather department.