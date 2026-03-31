Maximum temperatures above normal across Tamil Nadu in April, says IMD

Overall, April is expected to be warmer than usual, with intermittent relief from rainfall but continued heat-related discomfort.

The IMD notified, “Tamil Nadu is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, offering some relief from the heat. However, above-normal heat wave days are expected in some parts of northern and coastal Tamil Nadu, as well as in isolated pockets of interior regions, leading to periods of heat stress.”

The weather department has advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Expect above-normal heatwave days over many parts of the coastal areas of TN, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.