Heatwave in Tamil Nadu: Max temp to soar by 2-5 degrees C; respite in the offing for some parts from weekend

CHENNAI: In a forecast that offers both concern and relief – at least for the people in some parts of Tamil Nadu – the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Wednesday that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-5 degrees Celsius in the coming two days, but may fall by two degrees Celsius in some parts from May 5.

Also, many areas of Western Ghats districts and the southern parts of the State might receive mild showers under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that prevails over the sea, the officials added.

First, the bad news: The maximum temperature over north interior and interior Tamil Nadu is likely to increase gradually by 3-5 degree Celsius and 2-4 degree Celsius above normal, respectively, over the next two days.

During this period, a few pockets over the plains of north interior districts are likely to record 39-43 degrees Celsius, said a weather department official. This is not limited to interior areas, as even coastal districts are expected to witness soaring heat for the next two days and the maximum temperature will be around 36 to 39 degrees Celsius.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature will surge by 2-4 degrees Celsius more than usual for the next two days. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam are likely to record around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, officials said.

However, there may be some relief in the offing for parts of the State, the forecast added.

Due to prevailing cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu, the Western Ghats and adjoining districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain on May 4 and 5.

The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to decrease by 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Humidity is likely to be about 30-50 per cent in the afternoon hours and 40-75 per cent during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts.

It would be about 50-80 per cent over the coastal areas till May 5.