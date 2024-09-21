Maximum temperature likely to rise in Tamil Nadu till September 27

CHENNAI: For the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature in certain areas of Tamil Nadu may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In its weather forecast and warnings for the next seven days on Saturday, it said a low-level atmospheric circulation is observed over the central-western and adjoining southwestern Bay of Bengal regions.

September 21: Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely in some areas of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram districts.

From September 22 to September 27: Light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

According to Meteorological department, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours in Chennai and its neighbouring places. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33-34°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27°C. Few parts of the city experienced showers early in the morning.