Maximum temperature likely to increase in TN for a week

CHENNAI: After receiving intermittent spells, the rainfall activity gradually decreased in the state that resulted in a slight increase in maximum temperature for the next few days.

The meteorological department stated there won't be an alarming surge in the mercury level in the daytime.

"Due to change in westerlies towards Tamil Nadu there won't be cloud formation which will lead to a surge in the maximum temperature in coastal and interior districts of TN. The temperature is expected to increase by one to two degree Celsius than normal for a week and intense rainfall activity decreases across the state from October 4. A few places might get convective rain, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Due to an increase in the maximum temperature some places are expected to experience sultry conditions in the daytime. For Chennai and suburbs, a few areas might receive light to moderate rain in the evening due to a surge in maximum temperature.

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam are likely to record the maximum and minimum temperature around 36 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

In addition, the weather department advised Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 7.

As squally wind speed reaches 45 kmph to 55 kmph prevails over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours several districts witnessed moderate to heavy rain.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kanyakumari with 13 cm, followed by Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Coimbatore received 3 cm of rainfall each.