Maximum temperature expected to be above normal in TN for the next few days

CHENNAI: As the scorching heat continues to peak in Tamil Nadu, the meteorological department forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal than usual across the state. The temperature level is likely to record up to 36 degree Celsius for the next two days.

Meanwhile, some parts of southern districts might receive mild showers due to convection.

A trough runs from north Chhattisgarh to North Interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Also, a cyclonic circulation over South Interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Under its influence, dry weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu where north coastal and interior districts are expected to witness slightly above normal mercury level for the next few days.

"The maximum temperature is likely to surge by two to three degree Celsius than usual in the isolated pockets of TN. The weather stations are expected to record around 32 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

He added that due to increase in the temperature level, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail in the coming days.

Several places in the state especially interior districts of Tamil Nadu. From February 29 to March 6, the maximum and minimum temperature were above normal at a few places over Tamil Nadu. The highest maximum temperature recorded in Erode and Salem district was 39.2 degree Celsius on March 6th, as per RMC data.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature recorded over the plains with 16 degree Celsius at Namakkal from Feb 29 to March 3 and over the hilly regions was 7.7 degree Celsius at Kodaikanal on March 1.

On the other hand, due to a Suge in the mercury level in the state, a few areas of southern districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive light to moderate rain from March 18.