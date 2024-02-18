Max temperature to surge by 2-3 degrees Celsius in TN: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued a temperature warning over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

The mercury level is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius than normal.

Erode district continues to report the highest maximum temperature and recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 24 hours.

As the light to moderate easterlies / northeastlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the State.

The maximum temperature is expected to increase by two to three degrees Celsius above normal in the isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

Though a temperature warning has been issued across the State, the weather department has predicted mist/maze is likely to prevail in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu during the early morning hours for the next 48 hours. Several areas experienced soaring heat of which Erode district continued the highest temperature level in the State. The interior district has been recorded between 95 degrees Fahrenheit and 100 degrees Fahrenheit so far.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next two days.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Erode with 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit). Followed by Salem at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Karur at 36.5 degrees Celsius, and Madurai at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall activity, the Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain from February 24.