Max temp likely to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius in North TN

CHENNAI: Some places of north Tamil Nadu are likely to witness a surge in the maximum temperature by two to three degree Celsius for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the weather officials stated that south and delta districts might receive mild showers.

"Due to light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

The state is likely to experience dry weather especially northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts.

The maximum temperature is expected to increase by two to three degree Celsius than normal for the next two days," said a senior RMC official.

In addition, the weather department predicted that mist/haze is likely to prevail at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu during early morning hours for the next few days due to a change in the wind flow pattern.

"On the other hand, some areas of south and delta districts will receive light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours. The rainfall activity would gradually decrease in the state and dry weather will prevail in the coming days," added the official .

For Chennai and its suburbs will experience dry weather and the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 33 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively for the next two days.

"Temperatures in Tamil Nadu may be a tad below normal for the next day or two before gradually increasing. Some light isolated rains may happen over one or two places in southern parts of the state," said K Srikanth, a city-based weather blogger.