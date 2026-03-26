MAWS irregularities: Tamil Nadu government told to explain non-registration of case

In his contempt petition, MP Inbadurai stated that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were sought from candidates to fill 2,538 posts of assistant engineers, junior engineers, and others. He pointed out that he had approached the court as no FIR had been registered, which then directed the DVAC to register cases. The MP then sought to punish the director in-charge of the anti-corruption watchdog as he alleged the DVAC was also deliberately not taking action due to political influence.

The contempt petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. During the hearing, a counter affidavit was filed on behalf of the DVAC in response to the contempt proceedings.