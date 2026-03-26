MAWS irregularities: Tamil Nadu government told to explain non-registration of case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought an explanation from the State government for the non-compliance of its earlier directive ordering the forthwith registration of a criminal case in relation to alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.
In his contempt petition, MP Inbadurai stated that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were sought from candidates to fill 2,538 posts of assistant engineers, junior engineers, and others. He pointed out that he had approached the court as no FIR had been registered, which then directed the DVAC to register cases. The MP then sought to punish the director in-charge of the anti-corruption watchdog as he alleged the DVAC was also deliberately not taking action due to political influence.
The contempt petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. During the hearing, a counter affidavit was filed on behalf of the DVAC in response to the contempt proceedings.
The bench observed that its earlier order had directed the forthwith registration of an FIR and questioned the authorities for failing to comply with the same.
In response, senior counsel NR Elango submitted that, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, prior sanction of the Government is required for initiating criminal prosecution.
The bench, however, raised pertinent queries as to whether such prior sanction would be required even at the stage of FIR registration pursuant to a High Court order, and further questioned why no appellate remedy had been invoked against the said order if the authorities were disinclined to implement the same.
Advocate General PS Raman submitted that a review petition challenging the said order had been filed and that the same was yet to be numbered.
The bench adjourned the matter to April 20 for further hearing.