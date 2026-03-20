Maternal deaths: Uttar Pradesh looks to Tamil Nadu for answers

Recent estimates place Tamil Nadu's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) at around 35-40 per one lakh live births, while Uttar Pradesh continues to record a significantly higher MMR of about 140, underscoring the scale of disparity and the urgency for intervention.

A team from the State Transformation Commission (STC), Uttar Pradesh, led by its chief executive officer, held consultations with senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department at the National Health Mission (NHM) office in the city on Wednesday. Officials from NHM, the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) and the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine outlined the State's healthcare infrastructure, service delivery mechanisms and monitoring frameworks.