Mastectomy sparing breast tissue done by pvt hospital

CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital has performed South Asia’s first-ever robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy with immediate reconstruction.

Surgeons were able to remove the entire breast while preserving the nipple through tiny hidden incisions, enabling aesthetic outcomes for the patient.

A 37-year-old woman from Assam was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and a BRCA1 mutation. Given her health condition, a bilateral mastectomy with removal of both her ovaries prophylactically was required.

However, considering her age and the importance of preserving the natural appearance of her breasts, the Apollo Cancer Centre chose robotic surgery.

Following neo-adjuvant chemotherapy, the patient opted for bilateral mastectomy and prophylactic oophorectomy. the innovative robotic nipple sparing mastectomy with risk-reducing oophorectomy was performed, utilising tiny incisions and leveraging the advantages of robotic surgery.

“The technique not only provided superior visualisation but also minimised blood loss, improved ergonomics, and delivered outstanding cosmetic outcomes. There’s faster recovery of the patient, who is ready for discharge within 24 hours after procedure,” said Dr P Venkat, senior consultant-surgical oncology.

The surgery not only removes the entire breast through discreet incisions but also increases the likelihood of preserving sensation in breast skin and nipple. It leaves the nipple, skin, and breast intact even after surgery, preserving the entire shape of the breast.

“The hospital facilitated a remarkably swift recovery, enabling me to resume my normal routine within a week after the procedure. The doctors and nurses here allowed me to reclaim my life with dignity, preserving my natural appearance while conquering cancer,” elaborated the patient.