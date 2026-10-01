Massive fireworks blast kills three in Namakkal

The police identified the deceased as Rajsekar (50), his wife Sathya (40) and another woman, Ponmalar, all from the same neighbourhood of Pandamangalam in Namakkal district.

Even though some residents in the neighbourhood claimed that six people were involved in the manufacture of fireworks at the time of the blast, the police said the exact number of casualties could be established only after the search operation.

According to the police, Rajsekar was engaged in the manufacture and sale of fireworks. The explosion, which occurred at around 4 pm on Wednesday, was so intense that it brought down the upper floor of the house, the police said. Thick smoke enveloped the neighbourhood, and houses in the vicinity reportedly felt the impact of the blast.