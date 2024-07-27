Massive fire breaks out at spray paint factory in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a spray paint factory near Somangalam in Kancheepuram district, causing thick black smoke and resulting in eye irritation and breathing difficulties for local residents.

The fire started due to a gas leak while workers were crushing empty spray paint bottles.

This explosion ignited the fire, which quickly spread, prompting the evacuation of over 30 employees.

The Irunkattu Kottay Chipkot Fire Station was alerted immediately, and firefighters arrived swiftly to combat the blaze.

However, the fire was intensified by the explosion of stored spray paint bottles, which made it challenging to control.

Additional assistance was called in from the Sriperumbudur fire station and a private industrial fire truck, bringing the total to three fire engines.

The fire was finally brought under control after midnight.

The burning chemicals created hazardous conditions, leading to widespread eye irritation and respiratory issues.

The Somangalam police have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.