Masquerading as lawyer, woman attempts to meet prisoner; case booked

VELLORE: Vellore Central prison recently saw a dramatic event when a woman, wife of a history-sheeter, attempted to meet an inmate in the jail claiming to be a lawyer. Bagayam police registered cases under six section against her on Friday. The woman, Shalini (33) of Vandranthangal in Katpadi, is the wife of history-sheeter Johnny. She came to the prison on June 3 to meet prisoner Srinivasan, who was known to her claiming to be a lawyer. She also showed an ID card to the jail staff.

Johny is currently lodged in another prison. Out of suspicion, jail staff checked the card which had the number 1506/2023 and the name Grace Hepziba on it. Upon verification, it was found that she was using forged document. She also picked up a quarrel with jail staff when the staff refused to allow her to meet the inmate.

Following this, jailer Mohan complained to Bagayam police, who registered a case and started investigation. This resulted in jailer Mohan complaining to the Bagayam police who registered a case and started investigations.