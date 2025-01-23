Masked men decamp with 26 sovereign jewels from IT professional's house in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Masked men decamped with 26 sovereign jewels from the house of an IT professional in Tiruchy on wee hours of Wednesday and the police are searching for the miscreants.

It is said that Ravisankar (40), an IT professional from K-Sathanur in Tiruchy along with his wife Sadana (38), took his son Viswa (14) to a hospital in Tiruchy city after he fell ill.

When they returned in the wee hours of Wednesday, Ravisankar who was watching the footage of the CCTV camera on his mobile found two masked men entering the house.

Soon, he passed on the information to the KK Nagar police and rushed to the house. When Ravisankar and the police went to the house, the miscreants had left by that time.

When Ravisankar went inside the house and checked, he found 26 sovereign jewels, one kg of silver and a cash amounting to Rs 36,000.

KK Nagar police registered a case, secured the CCTV footage and are investigating.