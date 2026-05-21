Masked gang robs woman in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Four masked, armed men allegedly robbed a 65-year-old woman at knifepoint at her house near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district early Thursday.
Police said the victim, Suguna, was alone at her home in Ellappa Naidu Pettai Pudur, along the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Tiruttani, when the gang broke into her house. The men threatened her and snatched around 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery, including the chain and bangles she was wearing.
They also took 1 kg of silver articles and Rs 30,000 in cash from the house before fleeing. The police said that Suguna was not harmed during the robbery and have registered a case. Efforts are underway to examine CCTV footage from the area and identify the gang.