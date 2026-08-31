Masked gang robs couple of 40 svgns gold, Rs 40 lakh cash in Namakkal

Police said Vairavan, a jaggery trader, and his wife Sumathi, residents of Cinema Kottai Medu in Pilikkalpalayam, were asleep when they woke to a noise around midnight. When they came out of their room, they found the masked intruders inside the house.

One of the gang members allegedly attacked Vairavan with a knife, injuring his hand. The gang then assaulted the couple and tied them up before breaking open a bureau. They then fled with around 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, including jewellery worn by Sumathi, and Rs 40 lakh in cash. The stolen valuables are estimated to be worth around Rs 80 lakh.

The couple raised an alarm after the gang fled. Hearing their cries for help, neighbours rushed to the house, un-tied them and alerted the Jedarpalayam police.