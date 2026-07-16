Masked gang rob couple of Rs 45,000 in Tirupur

Police said Arul Kumar (47) and his wife Brinda (35), woke up following continuous barking of their dog and stepped out to check on Thursday, around 2 am.

Then the robbers threatened them at knife point and took away Rs 45,000 kept in the bureau. Before leaving, the assailants locked the couple inside the house. On receiving information, the Thali police arrived and examined CCTV footage, which showed four masked men fleeing on two two-wheelers. Further investigations are on.