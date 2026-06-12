Masked duo rob 16 sovereign from Namakkal woman at gunpoint

Police identified the victim as Kalaiselvi, a farmer who lives alone at her farmhouse. Her two daughters are married and reside elsewhere.

According to police, Kalaiselvi returned home around 9 pm when the two masked men forced their way into the house. As she attempted to raise an alarm, one of the intruders threatened her with a knife while the other pointed a firearm at her forehead.

The assailants then snatched the jewellery she was wearing and took away Rs 20,000 in cash kept in a bureau before fleeing the scene.