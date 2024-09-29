Marudhamalai Murugan temple admin clarifies on four-wheeler e-pass

CHENNAI: Devotees visiting Marudhamalai Murugan temple in Coimbatore by four-wheelers need not take an e-pass, temple authorities clarified.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, notices were being circulated among the public that an e-pass was to be introduced to reduce vehicular congestion in the parking area of the famed temple. Devotees usually have to wait for a long time at the parking lot due to lack of sufficient space to park four-wheelers.

The temple administration had asked for suggestions from tourists about a proposal to allow 150 cars between the 6 am to 1:30 pm time slot and 150 four-wheelers from 1:30 pm to 6 pm through e-pass mode, the report added.

Responding to reports, temple deputy commissioner Senthil Kumar clarified that notices were merely issued to seek opinions from devotees and the public regarding e-passes for four-wheeler parking. He reassured the public that there was no need to buy an e-pass.