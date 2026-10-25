Marriage, vehicle advance norm eased for government staff, teachers

The reform follows an assurance made by the Finance Minister during the Assembly’s Budget session to simplify the framework for state loans and advances, according to an order issued by the Finance Department.

Under the revised norms, government employees who have successfully completed their probation period will be eligible to apply for these advances. Previously, employees had to complete six years of continuous service to qualify.

To ensure seamless access and eliminate procedural delays, the government has shifted the entire application process from manual paperwork to an online system.

"Government employees seeking loans and advances can submit their applications through the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) portal or the Kalanjiyam mobile application," said a government official.