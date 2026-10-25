Marriage, vehicle advance norm eased for government staff, teachers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has streamlined the procedures for sanctioning marriage and vehicle advances to its employees, including teachers in state-run schools.
The reform follows an assurance made by the Finance Minister during the Assembly’s Budget session to simplify the framework for state loans and advances, according to an order issued by the Finance Department.
Under the revised norms, government employees who have successfully completed their probation period will be eligible to apply for these advances. Previously, employees had to complete six years of continuous service to qualify.
To ensure seamless access and eliminate procedural delays, the government has shifted the entire application process from manual paperwork to an online system.
"Government employees seeking loans and advances can submit their applications through the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) portal or the Kalanjiyam mobile application," said a government official.
However, the government has not changed the core terms and conditions governing these loans and advances.
Employees availing advances to purchase vehicles or computer systems must complete the transaction within one month of the amount being credited to their account.
The government has also made it mandatory that any employee whose services are terminated must settle the entire outstanding loan balance along with the accrued interest in a single instalment.
Additionally, vehicles or other assets acquired using state advances cannot be sold, transferred, or mortgaged until the principal and interest components are fully repaid.
The revamped framework is expected to cut red tape significantly and ensure prompt disbursal of financial support to eligible government personnel for the purchase of a vehicle or while getting married.