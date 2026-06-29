Marks in coloured ink for few, assistant professor aspirants raise alarm

CHENNAI: Candidates who appeared for the recruitment of assistant professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges have raised fresh concerns over the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) results, alleging that the scores of certain candidates were highlighted in coloured ink in the published mark list, prompting demands for an inquiry.
The latest allegation comes days after candidates questioned the evaluation process, claiming that marks had not been awarded properly, particularly in Part B of the examination.
The recruitment examination for 2,708 assistant professor posts was conducted in December 2025. A part of the results was released before the Assembly elections, and the final results were published on June 25.
Several candidates alleged discrepancies in the evaluation. They claimed that despite securing high marks in Paper I, some candidates were awarded zero marks in Paper II, leading to demands for a review of the evaluation process.
Candidates have now pointed to another issue, alleging that the marks of certain candidates in the published result list were highlighted using coloured ink. They questioned why only a few scores were marked differently, saying the practice had raised doubts about the selection's transparency.
Some candidates alleged that the highlighting could indicate preferential treatment, though no evidence has been produced to substantiate the claim.
A TRB official told DT Next that a meeting with the Higher Education department Secretary has been scheduled for Monday to discuss the issues raised by candidates, adding that if any irregularities are found during the review, appropriate action will be taken.
Meanwhile, political parties have also called for a fair and transparent inquiry to address the concerns and restore confidence in the recruitment process.