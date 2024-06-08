Marine pollution: TNPCB centre in Kasimedu collects 5 tonnes of discarded fishing gears

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's (TNPCB) first centre to collect discarded fishing net and other marine litter in Kasimedu fishing harbour, which was set up under Tamil Nadu Fishnet Initiative (TNFI), has collected more than 5 tonnes of fishing nets in four days.

While speaking in an international conference on circular economy to prevent marine litter organised by Norwegian Embassy, Supriya Sahu, secretary of environment, climate change and forest department, said that discarded fishing gears were collected from the fishermen at the harbour on a pilot basis.

When asked, M Jayanthi, chairman of TNPCB explained that the pilot was conducted to understand the fishermen's attitude towards handing over the old fishing gears. "As the pilot was a success, the centre will be inaugurated soon by the minister. The centre will function full time, " she explained.

According to the TNPCB document, Kasimedu harbor generates around 1,000 kilograms of waste every day, with approximately 150kg of the waste comprising various forms of plastic materials. Of the 150kg of plastic wastes, around 50kg to 60kg waste are fishing net waste. Presently, such waste is going into sea mostly.

Once opened, the collection center for abandoned or discarded fishnets will recover the discarded fishnets for recycling and implement the circular economy solutions.

This initiative will help inform a potential design and development of an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for producers of fishing gear. The center will also help the environment department to mitigate the adverse environmental impact caused by discarded fishnets, promote eco-friendly practices, and uplift the socio- economic conditions of the fishermen communities in the region, a TNPCB document added.

The department will involve self-help groups led by women or non-governmental organizations to run the collection center, which will generate revenue for the local women.

Kasimedu handles a daily sale of an 200 tonnes of fish and seafood products. The harbor witnesses the daily influx of approximately 30,000 people, primarily fishermen and traders.

It may be noted that about 80 per cent of marine litter affecting the world's oceans emanates from terrestrial sources.

A significant amount of the remaining 20 per cent assumed to be derived from marine-based sources is made up of ALDFG (Abandoned, Lost, Discarded Fishing Gear), commonly known as 'ghost gear'. Discarded fishing nets, for example, make up almost 46 per cent of the debris in the 'Great Pacific Garbage Patch'.