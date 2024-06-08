Marine footover bridge connecting Vivekananda memorial with Thiruvalluvar statue at Kanniyakumari to be soon opened for public use

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin's dream project, the marine footbridge connecting the Thiruvalluvar Statueand the Vivekananda memorial at Kanniyakumari, will soon be opened for public use.

According to an official statement highlighting the three-year achievements of the state highway department, the footbridge is being constructed for Rs 37 crore, and the work will soon be completed and opened to the public.

It also said that the department is constructing an elevated road from Teynampet to Saidapet on the arterial Anna Salai to ease traffic flow at Rs 621 crore.

The statement also mentioned that in the last three years, 277 high-level bridges have been completed across water bodies, especially rivers.

In the year 2023-24, 13 high-level bridges have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, and the works are in various stages of progress.

The road infrastructure is being improved across Tamil Nadu through the highways department, with 577 km of roads being widened into four lanes at a cost of Rs.4,984 crore and 1710 km of road being converted into two lanes at a cost of Rs.2,465 crore.

Additionally, 1,281 causeways are being upgraded to high-level bridges. These improvements are part of the Chief Minister's efforts to establish Tamil Nadu as the leader in road facilities.

To achieve the Chief Minister's goal of an "Accident-Free State," a new Namma Road mobile app has been developed to aim for a "pothole-free road" and address potholes detected within a specified time frame with the help of the public.

Through the app, 2,219 complaints from the public have been resolved.

If a complaint is received from the public, the potholes on the highways will be repaired within 24 hours on state highways and 72 hours on district main roads and other district roads. The rectified photo will be instantly uploaded to the mobile application and communicated to the complainant.

As part of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary, it has been reported that 4.5 lakh saplings have been planted on the road medians, with a target of five lakhs for the year 2023-24.