Maraimalai Nagar playground to be restored after holiday bus services

CHENNAI: The temporary bus stand at Maraimalai Nagar, set up to handle the Ayudha Pooja holiday rush, will operate only until the holiday period ends. “The ground will continue to be used as a playground by local residents,” said Transport Minister Thamizhan Parthiban.
Inspecting the Kilambakkam bus terminus and the temporary bus stand at Maraimalai Nagar on Thursday night, he assured residents that the transport department would restore the ground if it was damaged by bus operations.
The temporary facility was set up near the Maraimalai Nagar municipal office to operate additional buses to delta districts, including Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Pattukkottai, Mannargudi and Vedaranyam, during the extended holiday period. Additional services are being operated from Kilambakkam, the nearby Science Park and Maraimalai Nagar to ease crowding and traffic congestion.
The temporary bus stand has raised concerns among residents, particularly parents and young people who use the ground for sports. “Some people have been spreading misinformation that the facility would become permanent. Residents need not worry about it. If the ground is damaged due to bus operations, the transport department will restore it,” he stated, and added that the government was also considering operating special buses for persons with disabilities. “Discussions are under way with department officials, and a decision will be taken after consulting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay,” the minister said.
On allegations of private omnibus operators charging exorbitant fares during the holiday rush, he stressed that no complaints had been received so far. Operators had been warned against overcharging, and violations would invite stringent action, including seizure of buses and penalties. Senior police officials have been asked to deploy additional personnel on GST Road near Kilambakkam to regulate traffic.
Dismissing reports of passengers waiting at the termini without buses, Parthiban said that most passengers waiting at the facilities had reserved tickets and arrived about 30 minutes before their scheduled departure. On Friday, the minister inspected bus operations at the Koyambedu bus terminus as part of the department’s arrangements to manage the holiday rush.