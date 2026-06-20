Maraimalai Nagar municipality taps abandoned quarry to ease drinking water shortage

The municipality, which has around 23,000 households, 275 industries and more than 400 commercial establishments, has a resident population of nearly 1.3 lakh. The floating population, including industrial workers and daily visitors, pushes the number to around 1.7 lakh.

Despite receiving water through the Palar water supply scheme, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board network and local sources, the residents there have continued to face drinking water shortages, particularly during the summer months.