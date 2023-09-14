Maoist Western Ghats Special zone committee leader secured in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Sanjay Deepak Rao, 60, leader of Maoist western Ghat special zone committee covering TN, Kerala and Karnataka and Trijunction jungle , has been secured in Hyderabad, sources said here.

His wife was also nabbed in Karnataka.

Sanjay Deepak Rao has been heading the Western Ghat operations since the year 2020 after Manivasagam was killed in an encounter in Palakkad in the year 2019.

Rao was specially brought in by the central committee to Western Ghats to strengthen the arm struggle of Reds in southern states, sources added.