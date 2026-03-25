Maoist activist Roopesh walks free after 11 years in jail

A Division Bench comprising Justice N Anand Venkatesh and Justice P Dhanabal passed the order while allowing a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Roopesh alias Prasanth alias Praveen, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions Court, Sivagangai, in July 2025.

The prosecution alleged that the petitioner had links with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, participated in secret meetings, raised slogans advocating armed rebellion, and fraudulently obtained a SIM card through impersonation. He was convicted under multiple provisions, including Sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the IPC, along with Sections 13, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA.