Maoist activist Roopesh walks free after 11 years in jail

CHENNAI: A week after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to Roopesh, a Maoist ideologist convicted under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, suspending his sentence pending disposal of his criminal appeal, he was released on bail from Viyyur jail in Kerala on Tuesday. He was arrested by Tamil Nadu police near Coimbatore 11 years ago in a major operation.
A Division Bench comprising Justice N Anand Venkatesh and Justice P Dhanabal passed the order while allowing a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Roopesh alias Prasanth alias Praveen, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions Court, Sivagangai, in July 2025.
The prosecution alleged that the petitioner had links with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, participated in secret meetings, raised slogans advocating armed rebellion, and fraudulently obtained a SIM card through impersonation. He was convicted under multiple provisions, including Sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the IPC, along with Sections 13, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA.
Taking into account the period of incarceration since July 2025, the likelihood of delay in hearing the appeal, and the existence of arguable points in favour of the petitioner, the Bench decided to suspend the sentence
However, the High Court noted several weaknesses in the prosecution's case. Key witnesses failed to identify the accused, and discrepancies were found in their testimonies. Crucially, video evidence relied upon by the prosecution was deemed inadmissible due to the absence of a mandatory certificate under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act.
The State opposed the bail plea, citing the petitioner's involvement in numerous cases across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. The Court, however, observed that many of these cases had either resulted in acquittals or were still pending, and that the petitioner was already on bail in those matters.
Taking into account the period of incarceration since July 2025, the likelihood of delay in hearing the appeal, and the existence of arguable points in favour of the petitioner, the Bench decided to suspend the sentence.
The Court directed that the petitioner be released on bail upon executing a bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be a blood relative. It also imposed conditions requiring regular appearance before the Principal Sessions Judge, Sivagangai, twice a week. The criminal appeal against the conviction remains pending before the High Court.