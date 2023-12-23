Many TN coastal districts received excess rainfall during NE monsoon so far

Several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu recorded excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon this year.

The highest rainfall has been received in Tirunelveli district with 1,237 mm which is 149 percent more rainfall than usual.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted mild showers for North and South Tamil Nadu till December 31 due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

During the northeast monsoon, till November, the state received deficit rainfall except a few southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Nilgiris, Kanyakumari due to weak systems formed over the sea.

However, in December under the influence of the cyclone Michaung caused extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts and led to inundation.

These districts recorded excess rainfall from December 3 till date.

Chennai received 1,088 mm of rainfall which is 40 percent more rainfall than usual 780 mm.

Similarly, Thiruvallur district got 754 mm against the average rainfall of 607 mm that is 24 percent excess, Kancheepuram 703 mm and Chengalpattu with 743 mm of rainfall.

Though the meteorological department mentioned that the north coastal districts would receive less rainfall this monsoon season like last year.

Many districts in the coastal area witnessed copious amounts of rainfall in the last few weeks.

Similarly, the south coastal districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli experienced extremely heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18 due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Thoothukudi recorded 95 cm of rainfall in a single day, and received 812 mm in the last two months with 89 percent excess rainfall.

Tirunelveli district recorded the highest amount of rainfall during the northeast monsoon so far this year with 1,237 mm against 496 mm that is 149 percent more rainfall.

Followed by Kanyakumari with 1,050 mm of rainfall which is 101 percent excess spells during the NE monsoon.

In addition, due to cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Some areas of north and southern parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rain for the next few days.

RMC official stated that until the northeast monsoon withdraws the rainfall activity is likely to continue across the state till December 31.