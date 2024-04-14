Many poll promises of DMK yet to be fulfilled, says EPS

TIRUCHY: Magalir Urimai Thogai of Rs 1,000 was launched after AIADMK staged a series of protests for 27 long months after DMK formed government, said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday during a poll campaign in Ariyalur.

Saying that the DMK has not fulfilled many of their poll promises, the AIADMK leader said, “The DMK included Magalir Urimai Thogai in their political manifesto but after winning the election, they forgot the promise.”

He further stated that it was through the continuous fight of AIADMK in the Assembly and outside, the DMK relented and launched the scheme.

“However, the DMK only selected 70 lakh women to be eligible for the scheme, though they had initially promised benefit for 2.15 crore women,” he said and added that many such poll promises given by DMK were not fulfilled so far.

Meanwhile, in a salvo to BJP, EPS said AIADMK is a political party that has witnessed several ups and downs during its 50 long years of journey, and cannot be pushed into oblivion.

He was referring to the BJP as saying that the AIADMK would be nowhere and would be found in the no man’s world after June 4.

He warned the BJP not to trigger the cadres for they would see the consequences.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of AIADMK cadres in Ariyalur in support of Chidambaram candidate M Chandrahasan, Palaniswami said, the support from the people of Tamil Nadu has been increasing day by day and the party has celebrated its golden jubilee and sailing so smooth by the divine blessings of the party founder MGR and the veteran leader J Jayalalithaa.

He said that the AIADMK has such a great background and a person who has just come into the political vicinity (BJP state president K Annamalai) claims that AIADMK will be nowhere after June 4.

“The party had witnessed several such instances and has also brushed aside those who tried to play foul against the party,” he said. “The party had been built by the sweat of several crores of cadres and it believes only hard work. Don’t threaten us and you will be found nowhere,” warned EPS.

He also pointed out that the AIADMK is the only party that has the highest membership of 2.6 crore in the country and warned the BJP in the State. Later, he addressed the public meeting at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy seeking votes for Perambalur candidate ND Chandramohan.