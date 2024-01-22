Many parties are holding talks with us for alliance: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that many political parties hold talks with his party but have yet to decide on the alliance.

Speaking to reporters after chairing his party's Puducherry unit executive committee meeting here, he said the meeting was held to take stock of the preparation for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

When asked about his party's talks with the DMK and the Congress for alliance, he said several parties are holding talks with them. "We have not decided yet on the alliance, " he said.

He also replied in negative to a query on his choice of seat for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. "I will tell you. This is not the time for it, " he said, responding to a question on the alliance and seat in which he will contest.

To a query on the Ram Temple, he said that he had made clear his stand on the issue 30 years ago and it has not changed.