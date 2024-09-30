'Many Muslim orgs not invited to Waqf Bill meet': EPS flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for not extending an invitation to many stakeholders to attend the Joint Parliament Committee meeting to express their opinions regarding the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 brought in by the Centre.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the Chief Minister only invited a limited number of persons to the meeting that would be held on September 30. There were reports that several Muslim organisations and political parties like the SDPI and the Indian National Muslim League were not invited to the meeting.

By not inviting many of the organisations which are working for the welfare of the Muslim community, Stalin has betrayed the minorities, he said. "On behalf of the AIADMK, I register my strong condemnation against the Chief Minister for betraying the minorities,” the party chief added.