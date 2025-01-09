Many a dare awaits govt schoolboy from Kanniyakumari as the new ISRO chief

BENGALURU: ISRO's ambitious space station goal — experiments of which will commence with Thursday's space docking experiment using two satellites in orbit — apart from Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan are the major tasks awaiting the new chairman of the space agency, Dr V Narayanan, who reached for the stars from a humble background of a government school student from Kanniyakumari.

Referring to the docking experiment of the SpaDeX satellites to be held on January 9, Narayanan, who will take charge as the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO on January 14, said, "The Prime Minister has given approval for building a space station for us...It will have five modules and approval has been granted to launch the first among them in 2028."

Stating that Gaganyaan is another major programme, he said the works related to the launching of the uncrewed module or uncrewed rocket as part of it are successfully progressing.

Meanwhile, greetings continued to pour in from TN leaders including Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. In a post on 'X', Stalin said one cannot but admire the enthusiasm and hard work of Narayanan, a native of the Kanniyakumari district who studied in a government school to reach ISRO's leadership role.