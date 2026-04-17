Manora fishing hamlet to boycott polls in protest

It is said that there are more than 100 families from the fishing community residing at Manora Fishers' Hamlet, where the Dugong Conservation Centre is being built. The residents said there were two wells, which were their main source of drinking water, but the Dugong Conservation Centre project led to their closure. Similarly, the officials banned the drying of fish and the use of drying space for fishing nets.

The residents said that they had approached the officials, but their demands had not been fulfilled so far. So, they had decided to boycott the election and hoisted a black flag atop their houses.