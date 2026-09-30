‘Manjappai’ to become off-white

The tender was floated for the operation and maintenance of 105 cloth-bag vending machines across Tamil Nadu and the machines will dispense cotton bags priced at Rs 5 each.

The one-year contract, valued at Rs 67 lakh, will cover the supply of cloth bags, regular servicing of the machines and their upkeep. The selected agency will have to keep the machines stocked based on demand, visit each machine once a week and attend to repairs whenever required.