Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA Ansari bats for Muslim converts' BC quota

On NEET, Ansari questioned the denial of permission for a Dravidar Kazhagam campaign despite widespread opposition to the examination and criticised the deployment of police near Periyar Thidal. He said four students were on hunger strike in Chennai and urged the government to consider their demand for another Assembly resolution seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu.

Ansari also sought Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils or permission for them to return to countries of their choice, citing their prolonged stay in refugee camps.

He called for reconsideration of the Rasimanal dam project proposed during the Kamarajar regime as an alternative to the Mekedatu dispute and opposed offshore hydrocarbon projects.

He also sought measures to address salary, pension, and regularisation issues for Annamalai University employees, including the legal utilisation of part of its land to raise funds.

Ansari sought release of eligible life convicts who had completed 14 years, irrespective of caste or religion, and an Assembly resolution against amendments to foreign funding laws affecting educational, medical and social service institutions.