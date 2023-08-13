Manipur violence: CPI writes to PM to rescue 230 people stranded in Myanmar

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to rescue the Indian families including Tamils living in Moreh in Manipur stranded in the dense jungles of Myanmar after violence broke out.

"Several Meitei families from Moreh which had fled to Myanmar as the violence broke out in Manipur in May are stranded in the dense jungles of the neighbouring country for more than 100 days. They are desperate for their lives seeing no relief or support coming through. Surrounded by the Kuki Zo tribes inside the Indian territory, their run for life had inadvertently led them across the borders into Myanmar," he wrote in the letter.

He noted that 230 Indian nationals, including Meitei and Tamil families, had fled for their lives from Moreh when the violence broke out on 3rd May.

"The Tamil families who have been living there since the 1960s and run their businesses have also been caught in the strife and are cast away in the dense jungles. Their houses and shops are burnt in the ethnic strifes.They are reportedly living in undisclosed destinations with the help of the local people. Their resources for living have drained out. The children and the aged are trapped. They need to be rescued safely," he demanded.

Mutharasan made an urgent plea and called upon the Prime Minister's immediate involvement to rescue all the 230 lives, including the Tamil families and resettle them safely in their respective places.

"The Indian army may be immediately deployed to locate and airlift them without any further harm or harassment," he said, urging Modi to act with urgency and seriousness to end the violence in Manipur and restore peace.