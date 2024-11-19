Manipur needs quick resolution, keep in mind lessons from Lankan ethnic issue, AIADMK tells Modi, Biren govts

CHENNAI: Appealing for swift action to end the ongoing ethnic conflict between two communities in Manipur, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appealed to the BJP-led Union government and the BJP government in the State to restore democracy.

Referring to the recent violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, which began in the first week of May 2023, the AIADMK leader and former ally of the BJP urged the State and central governments not to delay in taking concrete measures to end the 16-month-long ethnic conflict and restore normalcy in the State.

Asking the Centre and Manipur State to keep in mind lessons from the genocide of Sri Lankan Tamils during the final stages of the ethnic war in the island nation in 2008-2009, he said that the then-central government and its alliance party-run government in Tamil Nadu remained mute spectators to the killings.

"Unlike their predecessor, the present regime at the Centre should act immediately in Manipur to resolve the ongoing conflict and protect the people and democracy," he added.

The incidents of arson targeting the houses of ministers and MLAs in recent days have further escalated the tension in Manipur. Even as the Centre dispatched 50 companies of paramilitary forces on Monday to bring the situation under control, Palaniswami joined the row by issuing a statement on social media tagging the official handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and official handle of the Manipur CM.

"It is distressing to see the continuation of unrest in the State even after the new government took charge.

This poses a danger to the lives and livelihoods of the people, particularly the poor and middle class," he said.