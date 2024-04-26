Manimuthar waterfalls to be opened for tourists today

MADURAI: After a long gap, Manimuthar Waterfalls, one of the attractive tourism destinations in Tirunelveli district, is open to tourists from Friday. The bathers could spend their leisure in the waterfalls from 8 am, to 3 pm, daily. The Manimuthar waterfalls is located under the limits of Ambasamudram Wildlife Division. The waterfalls remained closed after flooding in December 2023. Restoration and maintenance works were carried out to ensure safe and pleasure bathing for men and women under the waterfalls, a statement said.