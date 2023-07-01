Manidhaneyam academy students crack top ranks in IFoS results

CHENNAI: Six students of Manidhaneyam academy have cracked top ranks in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) IFoS results which was declared on Saturday.

UPSC on Saturday declared the Interview results of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) exam.

R Vaishali (All India Rank 37), P Krishnaprasad (AIR 44), M Neela (AIR 69), E Suga (AIR 78), M Muthuarasi (AIR 83), R Sushmitha (AIR 118) were the students who trained in Manidhaneyam academy topped the results. Except these six, many from Manidhaneyam academy cracked the Interview, " said a release from Manidhaneyam academy.

Therefore, Saidai Duraisamy, Founder of Manidhaneyam academy on Saturday commended the aspirants who topped the results.